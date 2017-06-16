Baadshaho: Ileana D'Cruz unveils 'bold, beautiful and badass' look from Milan Luthria's film

Ileana D'Cruz's first look from Baadshaho has been released and it is intriguing to say the least. The actress will be seen with Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta in the film, which is set in the 1975 Indian emergency period.

Bold, Beautiful & Badass! The exclusive look is also out in today's @htshowbiz

Badass Baadshaho 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/HKykFjsMxn — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) June 16, 2017

Cruz looks all grace and grit in the poster as she channels her inner royalty. Ileana called herself a 'bold, beautiful and badass' in an Instagram live video that she did before her look was released.

Previously, Hashmi, Devgn, and Jammwal's looks had been released and all of them generated a lot of curiosity in the audiences. Be it Haashmi's Guns N' Roses gangster avatar, Jammwal's sophisticated ensemble or Devgn's 'badass in bandana' look, everything about this Milan Luthria film is turning out be a pleasant surprise. The makers are taking full advantage of the situation by unveiling the looks at their own pace.

Although, not much has been said about the film yet, by the looks of it, it looks like it revolves around a bunch of 'badass' conspirators, who undertake an eventful journey. The official poster of the film features a big truck, a flying car and an explosion -- all of which hints at an action-packed, high on drama flick.

The film releases on 1 September, 2017.