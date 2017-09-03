Baadshaho box office collection at 27 cr, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan shoots up to 8cr

Last Friday saw the release of two films at the box office — Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Baadshaho which boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hasmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal.

Thematically, both movies are diametrically opposite to each other. While SMS is a comical take on the taboo subject of erectile dysfunction, Baadshaho is an all-out action entertainer. The former is being praised for an engaging first half, which gets overshadowed by a boring second half.

Baadshaho, on the other hand, is being criticised by many for being illogical.

On day 1 of its release SMS saw a sluggish start, raking in Rs 2.71 crore whereas Baadshaho opened with a bang, collecting a whopping Rs 12.03 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's figures.

Here are the tweets:

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri ₹ 2.71 cr. India biz... Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2017

#Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE... Fri ₹ 12.03 cr. India biz... Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2017

The films were expected to fare well on Saturday, with Eid festivities increasing the footfall in the theaters. The Milan Luthria directorial lapped up a neat Rs 15.60 crore. SMS also performed extremely well, earning twice as much as it did on Friday. RS Prasanna's film, which has a social message, made Rs 5.56 crore on the second day of its release.

#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat... Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: ₹ 27.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2017

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan has EXCELLENT Sat... Biz doubles actually... Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr. Total: ₹ 8.27 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2017

Baadshaho has come as a breather for the Hindi film industry, which has been failing to deliver at the box office lately.