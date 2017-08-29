Baadshaho: Bombay High Court restrains release of film in copyright infringement case

The Bombay High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the producers of Baadshaho, restraining the release of the film if it contains the rehashed version of the song 'Keh Doon Tumhe'. The song which is originally from the 1975 hit film Deewar, has become an obstacle in the film's release, as per Times of India.

The makers of Deewar had earlier approached the court alleging copyright infringement of the original, which was sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.

Trimurti Film owns the rights to the music and lyrics of the particular song in contention since 1974, as per The Hindu. The company alleges that although it had granted Universal Music Pvt. Ltd. to make and sell gramophone records of the song, the rights to use the sound recording including the lyrics and music, lie with them.

On 22 August, Justice K R Shriram, after hearing the original and the rehashed version, said that the makers of Baadshaho had no rights to use the song in their film. Unsatisfied, the makers then approached a different bench on 28 August, challenging the previous order. However, the new bench consisting of two judges, made it clear that there was no reason for them to obstruct the previous judgement, as per the same TOI report. Therefore, the future of the film remains uncertain.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Emraan Hashmi.