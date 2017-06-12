Baadshaho: Ajay Devgn unveils first poster on Twitter; film releases on 1 September

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 12 2017 16:48:29 IST

Ajay Devgn unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Baadshaho on Twitter. The Milan Luthria film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta.

 

Although, major details about the film have been kept under wraps, Devgn's Twitter caption reveals that the film will be set in the 1975 Emergency period in India. In 1975, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a two-year long emergency across the country.

By the looks of it, the poster indicates that the film is going to be an action packed thriller, involving a lot of robbing, scheming and plotting. It looks like the film be about a bunch of uncompromising conspirators on the road. the poster also reflects Devgn's usual aesthetic when it comes to action films — explosions and flying vehicles sans Rohit Shetty.

Having teamed up for films like Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Baadshaho will be the fourth collaboration between Devgn and Luthria. Coming to the musical front of the film, Ankit Tiwari is composing the score and soundtracks. The film will have a worldwide release on 1 September, 2017, according to the official Baadshaho Twitter handle.


