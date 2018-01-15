Aziz Ansari on sexual misconduct claims: 'Encounter was completely consensual by all indications'

Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year. Ansari said in a statement on 14 January that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual.

In a statement given to The Fader, Ansari, who just won a Golden Globe, says, "It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

The woman, identified as a 23-year-old photographer in an interview with Babe.net, says she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a “Time’s Up” pin while accepting a Golden Globe on 7 January.

She said it brought back memories of him assaulting her after a date in his apartment which she describes as “by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had”. The two went out to dinner in Manhattan and, after they returned to his apartment, Grace claims that he grew aggressive, repeatedly placed her hand on his crotch, and used a move that she referred to as “the claw”.

The next day, Grace texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behavior that night.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 09:43 AM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 09:43 AM