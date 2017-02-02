Azhagiye teaser: Katru Veliyidai song featuring Karthi is a throwback to 2000s boy bands

The minute-long teaser for the 'Azhagiye' song from Mani Ratnam's Katru Veliyidai has — despite its short length — has caused a fair bit of excitement among fans.

The romantic track, featuring the lead stars Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, is a proposal song. In melody, lyrics, the use of vocal harmonies and the choreography itself it is a throwback to the glory days of boy bands from the 2000s.

The song's visuals provide us a glimpse of Karthi's character, a pilot in the Indian Air Force, as he attempts to woo Aditi's character — a doctor. Accordingly, there is a vignette of scenes in which we see an officers' ball, and of course, a lot of Karthi being backed up by fellow officers in his romantic pursuit.

It'll definitely make you nostalgic for those good old days when the Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men et al held sway over the charts.

It's quite a change of setting for Karthi who was last seen in the fantasy epic Kaashmora.

With the 'Azhagiye' teaser out, fans now want to see the song in its entirety. Till then, we'll play this on loop: