Ayesha Jhulka to make her comeback with Anil Sharma's upcoming film Genius

When the song 'Pehla Nasha' from Mansoor Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar released way back in 1992, it became it an instant hit and remains a Bollywood love anthem till date. The song featured Aamir Khan along with actress Ayesha Jhulka, who attained stardom with this teenage-love drama. But over the years, she completely vanished from the silver screen.

Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the '90s actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with the Gadar helmer Anil Sharma's upcoming film Genius. The film also marks the debut of Sharma's son, Utkarsh.

The Mirror report adds that Jhulka will essay the role of the mother of Utkarsh's love interest, played by actress Ishita Chauhan. Talking about her role in the film and her comeback, Jhulka told Mirror: "I was not really prepared to work again, but Anil ji was really insistent. My character is a classy, elegant and an independent woman who is also a liberal mother and has a friendly relationship with her daughter. It’s not the typical, conventional mother, which is what made me say ‘yes’ to it."

She further adds, "The best part is that I am working with people I know; my entire staff is back with me, so is designer Shaahid Amir and Anil ji, of course, who I have known for years. It’s like a homecoming for me."

Talking about her upcoming projects, Jhulka said, “My husband and I will be jointly directing a love story with consumerism as the backdrop. We should be able to take it on the floors in a year or so," adds the Mirror report.

Genius is all set to go on the floors from 8 December, reports Mirror.