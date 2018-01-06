Awe teaser: Nani's debut production promises everything we've hoped for from Telugu cinema

Awe, featuring an ensemble cast, gives cinema in 2018 a kick-start. Presented by Nani and starring Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra and Srinivas Avasarala among others, Awe looks like everything we are looking forward to from Tollywood this year.

The first glimpse of Awe begins with Nani's intriguing voice over and later moves to introduce several quirky characters. Ravi Teja too accompanies Nani's narration of the story. The two are a goofy addition to this teaser and voice a fish and Bonsai plant, respectively (yes, you read that right).

Awe definitely is packed with layers, with each character building-up the premise. It already teases some sleek and crisp cinematography. The plot, which is yet to be revealed, hints at some sort of a crazy puzzle.

Awe surprises with a line-up of incredible woman leading this suspense drama. Nithya Menen is at her best, Regina is all things goth and Kajal Aggarwal seems to be relishing sweet revenge of a kind (or rather, her character is).

Nani calls the content the 'hero', and we can't wait to watch how and why the various edgy characters of the movie come together.

The film has been the subject of much buzz since late 2017, ever since Nani introduced us to the project. Like the tagline of the film suggests, we truly are expecting the unexpected.

Directed by debutant Prasanth Varma, Nani turns producer for the first time with Awe.

Watch the teaser here: