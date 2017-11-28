Avengers: Tom Holland accidentally reveals Infinity War poster in Instagram post

While live streaming on Instagram, actor Tom Holland accidentally (that's what he'll have us believe) revealed the poster to Avengers: Infinity War while unboxing a package he supposedly received from Mark Ruffalo. Holland, in typically goofy fashion akin to his character in Spider-Man Homecoming, then realises a note that mentions the package was meant to be "confidential." It obviously feels like an orchestrated gambit from Marvel to create a social media furore about the film.

Now that Avengers 4 has already gone on floors, only a few weeks after Infinity War was wrapped up by the Russo Brothers, it's time to get a full case file on the grand finale of Marvel’s ongoing 22 movie arc.

Release Date: Yes, Avengers 4 has an official release date; it will be released on 3 May, 2019, only a year after the third movie Avengers: Infinity War hit the theatres . Its principal photography had already begun in late summer of 2017 and the Russo brothers had teased fans with an image of a purple glove on the commencement of the shoot. Directors: Avengers 4 will continue with the same creative team that gave Marvel its successful hits Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo along with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, credited for Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor: The Dark World are reprising their creative roles as reported by Cinema Blend. Title: One of the biggest secrets about Avengers 4 is its untitled status. As reported by SYFY Wire, the title of Avengers 4 has already been decided, but Marvel won't reveal it, because it's a spoiler, related to the events of next year's Avengers: Infinity War. Plot: The storyline of Avengers 4 is touted to be independent of Infinity War. Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige, in an interview to Den Of Geek, has elaborated on the subject, "There’s a reason we have publicly called the first one Infinity War and the second one 'untitled', because the movies we were developing were not – certainly there’s a connection, there are with all our movies – but it’s not a first part and a second part. It’s a whole movie and a whole story, and then a whole movie and a whole story...That’s about all I can say. It’s certainly inspired by everything that has come before and everything that is hinted at before." According to the report it is possible that while Infinity War will centre on Thanos’s quest to acquire all the six infinity stones, Avengers 4 will center on the resolution to the cosmic consequences of his evil endeavor. Cast: It is known that an important cast member will die in the film as suggested by the casting call for a funeral scene and speculations have been rife about which Hollywood superstar will retire from his superhero suit. But the good news is that most of the Marvel superheroes are confirmed for Avengers 4. As reported by CBR.com these include Spider Man, Vision, Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man who shared a charming set photo, Hawk Eye who will return in the avatar of Ronin, and Thanos who is still there as posted by Josh Brolin on social media himself.

Going back for more more MORE! I want it all. #mcu #marvel @marvelstudios @disney @prevailactivewear A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

Poster:

MCU's Future: As suspected Avengers 4 will indeed be the grand finale of MCU's current run which is said to be Phase 3. Each Avengers movie is said to be the ending of each production cycle of Marvel films. “I think the future is unknown, the future is going to be a clean canvas and maybe there will and maybe there won’t be similarities. Certainly we will continue past Untitled Avengers in May '19. Certainly there'll be characters that we've introduced that will continue. Certainly we'll bring new stories and new characters out, but what the primary focus is for us right now and the primary takeaway should be is Untitled Avengers being a finale and a culmination to those first three phases and, unbelievably still to me, a 22-movie overarching, interconnected narrative epic,” said Feige as reported by Den Of Geek.