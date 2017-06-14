Avengers: Infinity War - Walking Dead star Danai Gurira joins cast of Marvel's magnum opus

Danai Gurira, the star of Walking Dead and Black Panther, has been confirmed to be starring in Avengers: Infinity War, reportsDeadline.

Gurira will make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Black Panther where she plays Okoye, who is a member of the Dora Milaje, guards of T'Challa (AKA Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman).

Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba and John Kani will also play members of the Dora Mijlaje, the latter two having been briefly seen in Captain America: Civil War.

By the looks of how the casting for Avengers: Infinity War is going, the film will be an aggregation of all the Marvel films in the past so we don't really know if Gurira will have a feature length role or it will simply be a blink and miss appearance in Marvel's magnum opus.

Avengers: Infinity War hits cinemas 27 April 2018, while Black Panther will crawl its way into theaters on 18 February 2018.

All this comes after Gurira established herself as the sword wielding warrior on primetime television in The Walking Dead.



Gurira next co-stars in All Eyez On Me, the Benny Boom-directed film about Tupac Shakur. Demetrius Shipp Jr plays Tupac, and Gurira playing the hip-hop icon's mother, Afeni Shakur (who, ironically, was a member of the political party Black Panthers). All Eyez On Me film will be released on 16 June 2017.