Avengers: Infinity War trailer - Marvel's mightiest heroes unite to battle Thanos

It's here! It's finally here! After lots of teasing, Marvel Studios have finally dropped the trailer for the most anticipated movie of 2018 — Avengers: Infinity War.

The film will find the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Spider-Man to take on Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones to take over the galaxy.

The trailer begins with shots of Iron Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange and others as Nicky Fury talks of his idea to "bring together a group of remarkable people to see if they could become something more. See if they could work together when we needed them to fight the battles..." as Black Widow completes his sentence "...they (fragile, powerless earthlings) never could." And just like Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the trailer, there's plenty of goosebump-inducing moments for the fans with one-on-one and team battles with the Dark Lord. The trailer ends in a pretty cheeky fashion as Thor finds an unlikely group of intergalactic outlaws in his spaceship and wonders, "Who the hell are you guys?" It makes for the perfect comical entrance for the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers: Infinity War is the beginning of the end for the MCU's (Marvel Cinematic Universe) first major story arc. It stars an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Tom Hiddleston, Benicio del Toro, Idris Elba, Jon Favreau, William Hurt, Benedict Wong, Linda Cardellini, Danai Gurira, Leticia Wright, Florence Kasumba, Peter Dinklage, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers.

Avengers: Infinity War will be arriving in theaters on 4 May, 2018.

Watch the trailer below: