Avengers: Infinity War teaser packs in all our favourite superheroes in crisp 30 second Super Bowl TV spot

Hollywood seems to not leave any opportunity in cashing in to the gargantuan viewership during the Superbowl matches. Keeping that in mind, Marvel Entertainment released a special TV spot of their most-awaited outing, Avenger: Infinity War on 4 February, 2018.

The thirty-second-long teaser revisits some scenes from the trailer that was released a while back, while there are some new visuals that are intriguing.

It is a culmination of all the superheroes we have seen in Marvel films so far — from the original Avengers to Spiderman, Black Panther, Dr Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy. While it has been revealed that the film will feature all the superheroes together, their fate in the film is what is drawing maximum curiosity among the fans.

It is a visual treat to see Captain America wielding a new shield. We also see Dr Strange and Iron Man fighting hand in hand. The spot ends at a close and intimidating look of Thanos, which looks scary.

Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers.

Avengers: Infinity War is slated to release on 4 May, 2018.

Here is the Super Bowl TV spot:



Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 09:32 AM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 09:32 AM