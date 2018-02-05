You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War — Mark Ruffalo hints at 'final exit' from MCU; is it time to bid goodbye to The Hulk?

FP Staff

Feb,05 2018 11:14 43 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Mark Ruffalo has hinted at his last appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ruffalo may make his final appearance as The Hulk in an upcoming Marvel movie. He shared on Instagram a photograph from his last day shooting for Avengers: Infinity War, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Saw this on Reddit. Hhaha. My last day on IW. The final exit," he wrote along with the photo in which he is seen wearing a CGI suit while carrying a bundle.

Fans compared to the customary closing scenes from Bill Bixby's Incredible Hulk TV show.

Ruffalo wrote "IW" which could an abbreviation of "Infinity Wars", but the photograph was recently posted on Reddit, and people assume that it's a recent one, probably from the filming on Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on May 4 in the US, while Avengers 4 is slated to arrive on May 3, 2019.

There have been speculations that some major characters will die in Avengers 4.

(With inputs from IANS)

