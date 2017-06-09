Avengers: Infinity War - Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman tweets a spoiler from the sets

Fans were really excited when it was announced that Black Panther was going to be a part of the Disney/Marvel magnum opus Avengers: Infinity War.

Now there are more reasons to be excited: Chadwick Boseman tweeted a video from the upcoming film indicating he had joined the filming.

It doesn’t show much, but it may give us a clue to at least one of the scenes and a small plot point. In the video, which you can see below, there are three directors' chairs sitting outside. They appear to be on rocky ground in front of a pool of water with trees behind. An African djembe drum sits in front. On the chairs are the names Natasha Romanoff, T'Challa and Steve Rogers. Does this mean that Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Black Panther (Boseman) and Captain America (Chris Evans) are together in Wakanda?

Boseman captoined it with the text, "Here we go… #BlackPanther #InfinityWar."

This also means that Boseman has finished filming for Ryan Coogler helmed Black Panther, on which shooting began in January this year.Black Panther will release on 9 February 2018. There's more news from the set of Marvel's magnum opus: the Russo brothers (the directors of the film) Instagrammed a photo of the set of the film and marked Day 63 of the Avengers: Infinity War shoot.

Here's the film's synopsis:

"As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment - the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain."

Avengers: Infinity War opens 4 May 2018, followed by Avengers 4 on 3 May 2019.