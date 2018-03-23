Avengers 4 might signal exit for Captain America says Chris Evans; hints at possible end to MCU role

Actor Chris Evans, who plays superhero Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, might be stepping away from the franchise after the next year's Avengers 4.

The 36-year-old has portrayed the role in eight films, including cameos in three MCU movies, and is reprising the character in Avengers: Infinity War, slated to release in April.

In an interview with the New York Times, Evans has expressed his intention to step away from the role after "Avengers 4", which will hit theatres in May next year.

"You want to get off the train before they push you off," Evans told the publication.

He will return for reshoots of Avengers 4 later this year, but it is expected that they will mark the end of the road for Evans in the MCU.

Published Date: Mar 23, 2018 12:14 PM | Updated Date: Mar 23, 2018 12:14 PM