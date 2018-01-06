You are here:

Ava DuVernay, Get Out to receive special honours at Producers Guild of America awards

AP

Jan,06 2018 15:57 44 IST

Los Angeles: The horror film Get Out and industry multitasker Ava DuVernay will receive special honors at the Producers Guild of America awards, the group announced on Friday.

The movie co-produced by Jordan Peele is also among 11 film nominees. It was picked for the guild's Stanley Kramer Award. DuVernay, a producer, director and screenwriter, will receive the Visionary Award, according to a guild statement.

Get Out and Ava DuVernay (R) will be honoured by producers guild. AP

Get Out and Ava DuVernay (R) will be honoured by producers guild. AP

Other nominees for the top film producer category: The Big Sick; Call Me by Your Name; Dunkirk; I, Tonya; Lady Bird; Molly's Game; The Post; The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and Wonder Woman.

Nominees for dramatic TV series are Big Little Lies, Season 1; The Crown, Season 2; Game of Thrones, Season 7; The Handmaid's Tale, Season 1; and Stranger Things, Season 2.

Animated film nominees are: The Boss Baby; Coco; Despicable Me 3; Ferdinand; and The Lego Batman Movie.

In the TV comedy series category, nominees are: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 9; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 1; Master of None, Season 2; Silicon Valley, Season 4; and Veep, Season 6.

tags: #Ava DuVernay #Awards #Film #Get Out #Hollywood #Jordan Peele #Producers Guild of America

also see

Logan, Get Out, The Big Sick, The Disaster Artist among films nominated for 2018 Writers Guild Awards

Logan, Get Out, The Big Sick, The Disaster Artist among films nominated for 2018 Writers Guild Awards

Cate Blanchett becomes 12th woman to head jury at upcoming Cannes Film Festival

Cate Blanchett becomes 12th woman to head jury at upcoming Cannes Film Festival

Golden Globes 2018: Dwayne Johnson joins Meryl Streep in wearing black to protest sexual harassment

Golden Globes 2018: Dwayne Johnson joins Meryl Streep in wearing black to protest sexual harassment