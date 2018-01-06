You are here:

Ava DuVernay, Get Out to receive special honours at Producers Guild of America awards

Los Angeles: The horror film Get Out and industry multitasker Ava DuVernay will receive special honors at the Producers Guild of America awards, the group announced on Friday.

The movie co-produced by Jordan Peele is also among 11 film nominees. It was picked for the guild's Stanley Kramer Award. DuVernay, a producer, director and screenwriter, will receive the Visionary Award, according to a guild statement.

Other nominees for the top film producer category: The Big Sick; Call Me by Your Name; Dunkirk; I, Tonya; Lady Bird; Molly's Game; The Post; The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and Wonder Woman.

Nominees for dramatic TV series are Big Little Lies, Season 1; The Crown, Season 2; Game of Thrones, Season 7; The Handmaid's Tale, Season 1; and Stranger Things, Season 2.

Animated film nominees are: The Boss Baby; Coco; Despicable Me 3; Ferdinand; and The Lego Batman Movie.

In the TV comedy series category, nominees are: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 9; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 1; Master of None, Season 2; Silicon Valley, Season 4; and Veep, Season 6.