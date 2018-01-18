You are here:

Australian TV star Jessica Falkholt passes away three weeks after horrific car crash

AP

Jan,18 2018 08:46 03 IST

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt died in a Sydney hospital on 17 January, three weeks after a two-car collision that had already claimed four lives including three members of her family.

jessica fal 825

Jessica Falkholt. Image from Twitter/@hillsdiddy

The 29-year-old, who played Hope Morrison in more than a dozen episodes of the long-running drama Home and Away in 2016, died six days after her life support was withdrawn, St George Hospital said in a statement.

Falkholt was the last survivor of a 26 December head-on collision on the coast south of Sydney that instantly killed her parents Lars and Vivian Falkholt and the sole occupant of the second car, Craig Whitall.

The actress’s 21-year-old sister Annabelle died in the hospital three days later. Jessica Falkholt stars in an Australian movie Harmony that is due for cinema release this year.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in a Sydney church a week ago for the funerals of the three Falkholt family members.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 08:46 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 08:46 AM

tags: #Australia #Jessica Falkholt

also see

Highlights, Australia vs England, 1st ODI at Melbourne, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 5 wickets

Highlights, Australia vs England, 1st ODI at Melbourne, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 5 wickets

Australia vs England: Chris Lynn ruled out of ODI series due to calf injury

Australia vs England: Chris Lynn ruled out of ODI series due to calf injury

World's largest solar thermal power plant approved by South Australian govt for an estimated $509 million

World's largest solar thermal power plant approved by South Australian govt for an estimated $509 million