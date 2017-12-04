At Velaikkaran audio launch, Sivakarthikeyan vows not to 'endorse brands and act in ads henceforth'

The audio launch of Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran directed by Mohan Raja was held on 3 December at Chennai's hotel ITC Grand Chola in a grand manner. Although the entire supporting cast and crew were in full attendance, Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil, who play significant roles in the film, were conspicuous by their absence. Composer Anirudh Ravichander performed two hit songs from the album – Karuthavanlaam Galeejaam and Iraivaa.

In a befitting gesture, the makers honoured some hardly-known, under-appreciated workers from various walks of life such as Traffic Police Kumar, Auto Annadurai, Moar Thaatha, Sundari Akka, Birdman Joseph Sekar for their relentless dedication and hard work. Another highlight of the event was the screening of the making video of a sprawling, realistic slum set constructed by art director Muthuraj for the film.

“I promise not to endorse any brands in my career henceforth,” says Sivakarthikeyan

In a breaking statement, Sivakarthikeyan, the fast-rising star in Tamil cinema, took an oath to say no to advertisements in his career. “I know I’ve done a commercial before. But now, I have decided that I won’t endorse any brands and act in advertisements henceforth in my career. The reason behind my decision is a crucial scene in the film, which I can’t reveal it now. A real-life doctor has also performed in the sequence, which left the entire team in tears. I don’t want to convey a wrong message to anyone. I would like to be a responsible person and don’t want people to be misguided through my ads,” said Sivakarthikeyan.

“Velaikkaran has given me great hope and changed me a lot as a person. I’m sure the impact of the film will continue to change me personally. I’ve come out of my comfort zone for the first time. Going forward, if I do nine movies to entertain audiences, I will do at least one film like Velaikkaran to educate viewers and connect with them emotionally,” he said.

“No one could have done justice to 'Arivu' character except Sivakarthikeyan,” says director Mohan Raja

Director Mohan Raja said the lead character Arivu played by Sivakarthikeyan would be one of the memorable roles in the history of Tamil cinema.

“Ordinary people who have no financial background rely only on their hard work. What happens when their hard work too fails them? Velaikkaran will be the answer to that question. I was aware of the hard work the film will need. When my sister and her family watched the film, they were all praise for Sivakarthikeyan. They were pretty sure that he is going to make me win again. No one could have done justice to Arivu as Siva did. And it will be a memorable role. I will definitely do another film with him soon because I have never felt so comfortable with an actor before. Of course, it's a different level of comfort while working with my brother (Jayam Ravi).”

“I realised the strength of our youngsters and their social responsibility during Chennai floods and the Jallikattu protest. That's what I have portrayed in this film - the spirit of the public,” Raja added.

“I felt like a better human being after listening to Velaikkaran script,” says Anirudh Ravichander

Composer Anirudh Ravichander said he has associated with Sivakarthikeyan for one-third of his career. “After Mohan Raja sir narrated the script, I told him that I feel like a better human being. That was a special day. Given the areas he has touched and the content dealt with the story, Velaikkaran will be a hard-hitting film. It will be a proud project for producer RD Raja, who has an uncanny knack for delivering quality cinema to the audience.”

Talking about his relationship with Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh said, “I first met him at an event that happened in Coimbatore. It's been quite a journey from that day to what we are now. Everyone tells me that I give my best for Sivakarthikeyan's film. It's not exactly like that. When his face flashes as I sit to compose, some great music happens. After Velaikkaran, he can take up any role and cakewalk it. What matters the most is that I’ve earned a good person like him in my life.“

Produced by RD Raja under the banner 24AM Studios, Velaikkaran features an extensive support cast including Sneha, Prakash Raj, RJ Balaji, Robo Shankar, Sathish, Vijay Vasanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Rohini, and Charlie. The film is slated to hit screens on December 22nd for the Christmas weekend. The trailer for the movie will be released in the upcoming days.