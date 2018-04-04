Ashutosh Gowariker kicks off recce for Panipat; historical epic will star Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Ashutosh Gowariker has started scouting locations for his upcoming period drama Panipat, starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday.

Adarsh also shared a picture on Twitter where one can easily spot Gowariker with his whole team busy on recce at the spot.

"Pre-filming process starts... Ashutosh Gowariker scouts locations for filming of the new historical #Panipat... Stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon... 6 Dec 2019 release," Adarsh wrote.

Even another film trade analyst Komal Natha shared a glimpse from the team's recent visit to Panipat. "The Hunt Begins for #Panipat !!! #Recce", Natha captioned the pictures.

The Jodhaa Akbar director whose last film Mohenjo Daro starring Hrithik Roshan failed miserably at the box office and could not even win audience's appreciation, had earlier shared that Panipat's plot is around the things that led the battle of Panipat III.

According to reports, Panipat is being planned as a high action drama, while his core cast is all set to join the team, the director is yet to finalise on some small yet impact roles.

During a recent interview, when asked about why Gowariker chose Arjun Kapoor as one of the male leads he said that the fact Arjun has played a number of different character till now, from a lover boy to an action hero, makes him believe that the actor has the much-needed versatility.

On being asked about Kriti he told IANS, "I needed someone really beautiful as well as a good performer, and Kriti is both. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them called Panipat."

Panipat will tell the story of one of the greatest battles in India's history which was fought between the Maratha Empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Published Date: Apr 04, 2018 10:26 AM | Updated Date: Apr 04, 2018 10:26 AM