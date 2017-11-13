Ashley Judd to pen memoir on sexual assault faced at the hands of Harvey Weinstein and others

Los Angeles: Actress Ashley Judd is writing a new memoir about her sexual assaults.

Judd has been pitching publishers an outline for a book that will talk frankly about the sexual assaults she suffered at the hands of producer Harvey Weinstein and others from the time she was in second grade, reports pagesix.com.

Her first memoir, All That Is Bitter & Sweet — about her dysfunctional Kentucky childhood with mother Naomi and sister Wynonna — was a best seller.

At Audrey Gruss' Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon earlier this month, Judd said: "I am in recovery from depression. About that I have no shame. I am a living example of why there is hope."