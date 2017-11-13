You are here:

Ashley Judd to pen memoir on sexual assault faced at the hands of Harvey Weinstein and others

IANS

Nov,13 2017 17:04 17 IST

Los Angeles: Actress Ashley Judd is writing a new memoir about her sexual assaults.

Ashley Judd. Image from Twitter/@kabamur_taygeta.

Ashley Judd. Image from Twitter/@kabamur_taygeta.

Judd has been pitching publishers an outline for a book that will talk frankly about the sexual assaults she suffered at the hands of producer Harvey Weinstein and others from the time she was in second grade, reports pagesix.com. 

Her first memoir, All That Is Bitter & Sweet — about her dysfunctional Kentucky childhood with mother Naomi and sister Wynonna — was a best seller.

At Audrey Gruss' Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon earlier this month, Judd said: "I am in recovery from depression. About that I have no shame. I am a living example of why there is hope."

tags: #All That Is Bitter & Sweet #Ashley Judd #BuzzPatrol #depression #fineprint #Harvey Weinstein #Hollywood #Kevin Spacey #memoir #sexual assault

also see

Harvey Weinstein permanently barred from Producers Guild of America

Harvey Weinstein permanently barred from Producers Guild of America

Harvey Weinstein reportedly offered $1 mn to Rose McGowan to sign non-disclosure agreement

Harvey Weinstein reportedly offered $1 mn to Rose McGowan to sign non-disclosure agreement

Kevin Spacey apologises to Anthony Rap; says he chooses to 'live as a gay man'

Kevin Spacey apologises to Anthony Rap; says he chooses to 'live as a gay man'