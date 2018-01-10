You are here:

ASC Awards: Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk nominated; Game Of Thrones, Mindhunter among TV nominees

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has revealed the nominations for its 32nd annual ASC Awards in film and television for 2017. The nominations include many familiar names that have already been creating buzz this award season.

In film, the Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography features three-time winner (and 15th time nominated) Roger Deakins for the sci-fi drama Blade Runner 2049 along with Bruno Delbonnel for World War II drama Darkest Hour, Hoyte van Hoytema for Christopher Nolan's apocalyptic war epic Dunkirk, Dan Lausten for Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War fairy tale The Shape of Water and Rachel Morrison for Netflix’s Mudbound.

In the TV categories, Game of Thrones and 12 Monkeys received two nominations apiece. Streaming giant Netflix is well represented on the nominations list with The Crown and Mindhunter.

The Shape of Water has awards momentum behind it, having won in major categories at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, 17 February at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

The complete list of 2018 ASC Awards nominees:

Theatrical Release

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC

The Shape Of Water, Dan Laustsen, DFF

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison, ASC

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

The Man In The High Castle (“Land O’ Smiles), Amazon, Gonzalo Amat

The Crown (“Smoke And Mirrors”), Netflix, Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC

Game Of Thrones (“The Spoils Of War”), HBO, Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC

Game Of Thrones (“Dragonstone”), HBO, Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC

Outlander (“The Battle Joined”), Starz, Alasdair Walker

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Legion (“Chapter 1”), FX, Dana Gonzales, ASC

12 Monkeys (“Mother”), Syfy, David Greene, ASC, CSC

The Originals (“Bag Of Cobras”), The CW, Kurt Jones

12 Monkeys (“Thief”), Syfy, Boris Mojsovski, CSC

Gotham (“The Executioner”), Fox, Crescenzo Notarile, ASC

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

The Deuce pilot, HBO, Pepe Avila del Pino

Sometimes The Good Kill, Lifetime, Serge Desrosiers, CSC

Genius (“Chapter 1”), National Geographic, Mathias Herndl, AAC

Training Day pilot (“Apocalypse Now”), CBS Shelly Johnson, ASC

Mindhunter pilot, Netflix, Christopher Probst, ASC

Spotlight Award

On Body And Soul, Máté Herbai, HSC

Loveless, Mikhail Krichman, RGC

November, Mart Taniel

