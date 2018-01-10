ASC Awards: Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk nominated; Game Of Thrones, Mindhunter among TV nominees
The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has revealed the nominations for its 32nd annual ASC Awards in film and television for 2017. The nominations include many familiar names that have already been creating buzz this award season.
In film, the Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography features three-time winner (and 15th time nominated) Roger Deakins for the sci-fi drama Blade Runner 2049 along with Bruno Delbonnel for World War II drama Darkest Hour, Hoyte van Hoytema for Christopher Nolan's apocalyptic war epic Dunkirk, Dan Lausten for Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War fairy tale The Shape of Water and Rachel Morrison for Netflix’s Mudbound.
In the TV categories, Game of Thrones and 12 Monkeys received two nominations apiece. Streaming giant Netflix is well represented on the nominations list with The Crown and Mindhunter.
The Shape of Water has awards momentum behind it, having won in major categories at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The winners will be announced on Saturday, 17 February at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.
The complete list of 2018 ASC Awards nominees:
Theatrical Release
Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC
The Shape Of Water, Dan Laustsen, DFF
Mudbound, Rachel Morrison, ASC
Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
The Man In The High Castle (“Land O’ Smiles), Amazon, Gonzalo Amat
The Crown (“Smoke And Mirrors”), Netflix, Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC
Game Of Thrones (“The Spoils Of War”), HBO, Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC
Game Of Thrones (“Dragonstone”), HBO, Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC
Outlander (“The Battle Joined”), Starz, Alasdair Walker
Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Legion (“Chapter 1”), FX, Dana Gonzales, ASC
12 Monkeys (“Mother”), Syfy, David Greene, ASC, CSC
The Originals (“Bag Of Cobras”), The CW, Kurt Jones
12 Monkeys (“Thief”), Syfy, Boris Mojsovski, CSC
Gotham (“The Executioner”), Fox, Crescenzo Notarile, ASC
Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
The Deuce pilot, HBO, Pepe Avila del Pino
Sometimes The Good Kill, Lifetime, Serge Desrosiers, CSC
Genius (“Chapter 1”), National Geographic, Mathias Herndl, AAC
Training Day pilot (“Apocalypse Now”), CBS Shelly Johnson, ASC
Mindhunter pilot, Netflix, Christopher Probst, ASC
Spotlight Award
On Body And Soul, Máté Herbai, HSC
Loveless, Mikhail Krichman, RGC
November, Mart Taniel
Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 13:47 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 14:01 PM