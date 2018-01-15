Army Day: Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Rampal salute Indian soldiers

Mumbai: Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Riteish Deshmukh wished the soldiers of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Monday.

Celebrities praised the courage, valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers for the country. Here's what they tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Indian Army Day. Jai Hind.

Nimrat Kaur: On this glorious 70th Army Day of our motherland, let's all spare a moment to remember all the unsung, selfless, incredibly brave soldiers who gave up their lives so we could live ours in peace and order. We are because they were. Proud army daughter. Salute.

Hrithik Roshan: Today is Army Day. Can never forget the mental and physical training I received during my IMA boot camp for "Lakshya". I still follow it today. I salute the tenacity, discipline and courage of those who serve this great nation. Jai Hind!

Neeraj Pandey: We salute the gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens and also the ones who work unflinchingly towards protecting us. Happy Army Day.

Arjun Rampal: Today is a special day. It's Indian Army Day. Salute our soldiers. We the 'Paltan'. Respect. Happy Indian Army Day.

Riteish Deshmukh: Let's salute our country's biggest strength, our brothers, our army: Army Day. Jai Hind.

Ekta Kapoor: Here's to the Indian Army, who've been valiantly guarding the nation with utmost honesty. I salute the brave hearts.

Randeep Hooda: Of the many great things to celebrate on Army Day, about the Indian Army, the greatest by far is its outlook of equality to all religions, casts and creed among its personnel. Sarv Dharmasthal is there in all units and festivals are celebrated by all.

Rahul Dev: They make the Indian flag flutter with each breath. Keepers to the nation, putting the nation before self. A massive salute to our soldiers, this Army Day.

Salim Merchant: On Army Day, I salute our jawaans who lay their lives for our country, they protect us, unite us and give us hope to be a better nation. On this day we dedicate our song 'Mera desh hi dharam' in honour of them.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 17:41 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 17:41 PM