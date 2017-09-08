Arjun Reddy: Ranveer Singh may be cast in Hindi remake of Vijay Devarakonda's Telugu film

Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy has made waves across the country. Though there are several opinions on the movie about it being too violent or displaying too much of machismo onscreen, but Arjun Reddy is getting stronger at the box-office.

In the array of [typical] commercial films in Telugu film industry, Arjun Reddy brought about a change in terms of content and story telling. Quite evidently, people have accepted this change in trend.

Like always, Bollywood seems to have been too impressed with the film's performance and a Hindi remake of the same is in the works.

According to a report by DNA, Ranveer Singh has been reportedly approached to star in the Hindi remake. It is speculated that the producers have met Singh ad will narrate the script to the actor in a short while.

The original film is reportedly based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's tragic novel, Devdas. The novel has been one of Indian cinema's obsession ever since the 1930s.

It started with Pramathesh Barua's 1936 film starring KL Saigal as the doomed alcoholic lover. Then Bimal Roy immortalised the story with his 1955 film starring Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen and Vyjayanthimala.

In 2002's Sanjay Leela Bhansali film with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit on board, Devdas crossed borders when it was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Anurag Kashyap presented his own take on the story with his 2009 film Dev.D which revamped the story and made it relevant in the contemporary times. The film starred Abhay Deol, Mahi Gill and Kalki Koechlin.