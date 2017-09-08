Arjun Reddy: Ranveer Singh may be cast in Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu hit

Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy has made waves across the country. Though there have been several concerns about the movie being too violent or displaying too much toxic masculinity, Arjun Reddy has had a strong showing at the box-office.

Amid the array of (typical) commercial films in the Telugu film industry, Arjun Reddy brought about a change in terms of content and story telling. And now, Bollywood too seems to be impressed with the film's performance and a Hindi remake of the same is in the works.

According to a report by DNA, Ranveer Singh has been reportedly approached to star in the Hindi remake. It is speculated that the producers have met Singh ad will narrate the script to the actor in a short while.

The original film is reportedly based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's tragic novel, Devdas. The novel has been one of Indian cinema's go-to sources for inspiration ever since the 1930s.

It started with Pramathesh Barua's 1936 film starring KL Saigal as the doomed alcoholic lover. Then Bimal Roy immortalised the story with his 1955 film starring Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen and Vyjayanthimala.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit crossed borders when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Anurag Kashyap presented his own take on the story with his 2009 film Dev.D which revamped the story and made it relevant in contemporary times. The film starred Abhay Deol, Mahi Gill and Kalki Koechlin.