Arjun Reddy Hindi remake: Arjun Kapoor, not Ranveer Singh, reportedly roped in to play lead role

Last year, in 2017, the Telugu film industry has had a super successful run with most films performing really well at the box office. One of the major hits from last year was Vijay Devarakonda starrer Arjun Reddy which emerged as a huge money spinner with commercial and critical acclaim pouring in. As a trend, this Telugu flick is also going to be remade in other languages. It is reported that Arjun Kapoor has been roped in to play Devarakonda's role in the Hindi remake.

Earlier it was speculated that Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor have been approached for the film, but according to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the 2 States star will be the main lead.

The Deccan Chronicle report suggests that getting the rights of the Telugu film was a major roadblock, but with "continuous and tireless efforts" that too has been worked out. Arjun Kapoor has also reportedly played a key role in attaining the film's rights along with producer Murad Khetani.

It is also revealed that the film's storyline will be a mix of Rockstar and Dev.D. Kapoor, has reportedly decided to not "overburden" the film with his high fee, because the rights have been bought at an exorbitant price, adds the Deccan Chronicle report. The actor is supposed to meet the producer and decide on the dates and other factors later in the month of February.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy chronicled the life of a surgeon, who turns into an alcoholic after break-up, with severe anger-management issues.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 15:35 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 15:35 PM