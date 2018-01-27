Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga may team up with Mahesh Babu for next film

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the cynosure of all eyes following his path breaking debut film Arjun Reddy, which released in 2017 and took the box-office by storm, leaving critics and audiences in awe. While news about Sandeep directing the film’s Hindi remake has already been reported, Firstpost has exclusively learnt that he has also pitched a story to superstar Mahesh Babu and they’re likely to collaborate soon.

“Sandeep has pitched a story idea which Mahesh really liked. He’s been asked to develop the idea and come up with the full script to take a final call. Since Sandeep is expected to work on the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy first, his film with Mahesh has to wait,” a source close to Sandeep told Firstpost. Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Koratala Siva’s Bharat Ane Nenu, in which he plays the chief minister of a state. His next project will be with Vamsi Paidipally, and it’ll be his 25th film.

Meanwhile, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy is slated to go on the floors later this year. While it has been widely reported that Arjun Kapoor is expected to play the titular role, we at Firstpost had reported that Shahid Kapoor is more likely to land the role as Sandeep is very keen to work with the latter. “Shahid is in talks for the remake and he’s most likely to bag the opportunity. He met Sandeep recently and both of them had a very fruitful conversation about collaborating. He even watched the film and was really excited about being part of its remake. However, he can’t immediately start shooting because he is committed to Imtiaz Ali’s film which is expected to roll from March or April. Sandeep is willing to wait till September to see if he can have Shahid on board and until then wants to keep his options open,” a source had said, confirming that Ranveer Singh was the first choice, but somehow things didn’t take off as planned with him.

Arjun Reddy, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a knockout performance, revolves around a surgeon with anger issues. He turns to alcohol and drugs when the girl he’s madly in love with is forced to marry another man. The film is already being remade in Tamil and it will mark the debut of Dhruv, son of popular Tamil star Vikram. National award-winning filmmaker Bala is directing the Tamil version which is titled Varma, which has been on the floors for nearly two months now.

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018