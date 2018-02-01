Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey readies for next film, Gorilla; shoot with co-star Jiiva kicks off

The shooting of Tamil heist-comedy thriller Gorilla, which features Jiiva and Shalini Pandey (of Arjun Reddy fame) as leads, has commenced on Thursday, 1 February 2018, in Puducherry with a puja. Directed by Don Sandy, known for his work in the crime thriller Mahabalipuram, and produced by Vijayaraghavendra of All In Pictures, Gorilla marks Shalini Pandey's second film in Tamil.

She is currently on the verge of completing the shooting of her debut Tamil movie 100% Kadhal, in which she is paired opposite actor-turned-composer, GV Prakash. She has also reportedly signed Dulquer Salmaan's untitled film with debutant director Ra Karthik, although there is no official confirmation on that front yet.

"The makers of Gorilla have planned a two-week-long schedule in Puducherry, which kicks off from 1 February 2018. Next, they will air-dash to Bangkok where substantial portions of the film will be shot. RJ Balaji, who was initially roped in to play an important role, has opted out. Comedian Sathish has been signed now to fill in the shoes of Balaji. With comedians like Motta Rajendran and Yogi Babu already on board, audiences can expect a complete laugh riot," a source from the team told Firstpost.

Producer Vijayaraghavendra seems to be leaving no stone unturned to grab the audience's attention. The movie will feature a live chimpanzee named Kong, on whom the entire story is centered. The chimp will be trained at the well-known Samut Training Station in Thailand. Samut is known for training animals for tentpole Hollywood blockbusters, including the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Sam CS, who won rave reviews for his soundtrack in Vikram Vedha, has been signed to compose music for the project. Antony L Ruben, who worked in 2017's big-ticket projects such as Mersal, Vivegam, and Velaikkaran, has been roped in for the editing.

Currently, Jiiva is awaiting the release of comedy entertainer Kalakalappu 2 on 9 February. He also has psychological thriller Kee, in the final stages of post-production.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 15:52 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 15:52 PM