Arjun Kapoor slams reports of being 'assaulted' on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar sets

On 6 December 2017, The Times of India reported that Arjun Kapoor was 'assaulted' on the sets of Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti Chopra stars alongside Kapoor in the film.

The very next day however, on 7 December, Kapoor tweeted that nothing of the sort had happened to him. He strongly condemned TOI's choice of words — assault in this case — and said such unverified reporting is "unfortunate and avoidable."

The crowd here has been peaceful. There might have been a disturbance off camera but the local force has never let it reach till me. My entire family was in panic this morning so using words like assault isn’t cool just for effect. https://t.co/Qd8yFWWUd2 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 7, 2017

Nobody from @TOIIndiaNews got in touch with my PR team or me to get clarity before carrying an untrue front page article about me being assaulted. Rather unfortunate & avoidable. Hope this doesn’t happen in the future cause it got my family distressed and it’s not appreciated. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) December 7, 2017

According to the TOI report, while Kapoor was shooting for Banerjee's film in Uttarakhand, an inebriated fan reportedly showed up at the actor's vanity van, requesting a meeting. The report further claimed that when Kapoor extended his hand to shake the man's, the latter twisted the actor's arm, and was then arrested and fined for assault.