You are here:

Arjun Kapoor slams reports of being 'assaulted' on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar sets

FP Staff

Dec,08 2017 12:57 35 IST

On 6 December 2017, The Times of India reported that Arjun Kapoor was 'assaulted' on the sets of Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti Chopra stars alongside Kapoor in the film.

The very next day however, on 7 December, Kapoor tweeted that nothing of the sort had happened to him. He strongly condemned TOI's choice of words — assault in this case — and said such unverified reporting is "unfortunate and avoidable."

According to the TOI report, while Kapoor was shooting for Banerjee's film in Uttarakhand, an inebriated fan reportedly showed up at the actor's vanity van, requesting a meeting. The report further claimed that when Kapoor extended his hand to shake the man's, the latter twisted the actor's arm, and was then arrested and fined for assault.

tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Dibakar Banerjee #Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar #The Times of India

also see

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor top choices for Pahlaj Nihalani's Aankhen sequel

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor top choices for Pahlaj Nihalani's Aankhen sequel

Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt could be roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama

Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt could be roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama

Shashi Kapoor passes away: Amul pays heartfelt tribute to the late actor

Shashi Kapoor passes away: Amul pays heartfelt tribute to the late actor