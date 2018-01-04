Arijit Singh to direct, co-write Bengali film Simple Notes based on mass migration from Bangladesh

Singer Arijit Singh has revealed that he has recently completed writing and directing a Bengali film titled Simple Notes, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The 'Zaalima' singer, who is currently on his first ever multi city concert tour, confirmed that he, along with his wife Koyel, has co-written the film's story and the project is in its final leg. The film, which has been shot in the backdrop of a village in West Bengal, is edited by Saptarshi Mondal and Bodhaditya Banerjee. The story revolves around the mass migrations from Bangladesh to India.

As the singer informs, the story is about a boy named Lalu. The film will showcase Lalu's journey from leaving his family behind and going to a singing maestro in order to learn classical music. The film focuses on the highs and lows of the boy's life.

But he candidly states that he will not venture into film direction anymore. “Not at all. The film was an experiment conducted for myself. In direction, this is about it," he says to Mumbai Mirror.

Arijit Singh had earlier too expressed his wish to direct a feature film on several occasions. He had reportedly also directed a documentary on his music teacher Rajendra Prasad Hazari in the year 2016.