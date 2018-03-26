Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez, Lights, Grimes arrive at the 2018 Juno Awards
Jessie Reyez performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver on Sunday, 25 March, 2018/Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Jessie Reyez celebrates her Juno for Breakthrough Artist of the Year/Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Lights arriving at the Juno Awards/Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Grimes celebrates her Juno for Video of the Year/Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur arrive at the Juno Awards/Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Arcade Fire celebrates their Juno for Album of the Year/Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Published Date: Mar 26, 2018 12:47 PM
| Updated Date: Mar 26, 2018 13:13 PM