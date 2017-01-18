Arbaaz Khan starts work on murder mystery Coming Back, to script Dabangg 3 after this

As his elder brother Salman Khan stands acquitted in the black buck poaching Arms Act case in Jodhpur, Arbaaz Khan is busy shooting in Switzerland. He is currently working in his next film, in the capacity of an actor, post which he will begin scripting the long-awaited Dabangg 3.

DNA reports that Arbaaz is working in a musical murder mystery tentatively titled Coming Back. It is being directed by filmmaker Chandrakant Singh who has churned out comedy films like the 2008 film Rama Rama Kya Hai Dramaa, the 2011 film Bin Bulaye Baraati and the 2011 horror flick Be Careful.

Coming Back is an ensemble with a relatively new cast. It is being filmed in a ski resort called Arosa, approximately two hours away from Zurich. The film will wrap up next month. Post that, Arbaaz will complete some prior commitments before he stars scripting for the third installment of his blockbuster franchise Dabangg. He will start scripting in March or April and the film will go on floors early next year after Salman completes shooting for Kabir Khan's period war drama Tubelight and Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai.

This year, Arbaaz will also be seen in a lead role opposite Sunny Leone in Rajeev Walia's romantic musical Tera Intezaar. On the 100th episode of filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan, Arbaaz expressed his excitement of getting meaty roles in acting these days. Though he may not be working with the best of filmmakers, he certainly is doing two films as the lead actor.

However, he can also call Dabangg 3 his own as he has nurtured the franchise since the release of its first installment in 2010. That was Arbaaz's maiden production after which he made his directorial debut with the sequel Dabangg 2 in 2012. He will don both the hats yet again in Dabangg 3 and we cannot wait to see him announce the film soon.