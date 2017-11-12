Aramm leaked online: Piracy hits Nayanthara-starrer 12 hours after theatrical release

Nayanthara's Tamil film Aramm, which released on 10 November, has reportedly been leaked online. As per a report by ibtimes.com, the social drama has already been pirated and is available for free download on numerous torrent websites.

Since the Gopi Nainar directorial released just two days ago, the leaked print might affect the film's business adversely. The same report suggests that websites like Tamil Rockers and a few others uploaded the full movie within 12 hours of its theatrical release. While some sites have a low-quality print up for download, a handful have been able to get hold of a decent print. It appears that some of pirated films have been recorded by movie-goers, while in the theater.

Although Aramm has garnered positive reviews so far due to Nayanthara's acting prowess, if the links are not taken down in time, the film might suffer a severe jolt at the box office. The four other Tamil films that released along with Aramm — Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Ippadi Vellum, Suseenthiran directed Nenjil Thunni Irundhal , Tharissu Nilam and 143 — could also eat into its business, as well.

A lot of films lately are being pirated within hours of their releases. Blockbusters Mersal and Vivegam were two films to fall prey to piracy recently.