Aramm director Gopi Nainar likely to team up with Siddharth for upcoming film

As Nayanthara's hard-hitting social drama Aramm completes 50 days in theaters, there is an exciting development on director Gopi Nainar's next project. He is in talks with actor Siddharth, who is basking in the glory of his super-hit horror thriller Aval, for a potential collaboration next.

When Firstpost got in touch with Gopi Nainar, who has emerged as one of the promising debutant filmmakers of 2017, this is what he had to say, "Yes, it is true. We are currently in talks. I have taken up a fascinating subject this time. It's definitely not Aramm 2. It's a totally different story. But, I can't divulge more details. I will able to reveal more only after a few days when things firm up. Since I will commence shooting for Aramm 2, a sequel to Aramm, from April-end or early-May 2018, I thought I would finish a film in between."

We have also learned that Siddharth is yet to sign on the dotted line although he has given his in-principle nod to be a part of the film. Siddharth has a slew of interesting films up his sleeve for 2018 including the action comedy Shaitan Ka Bachcha, his Malayalam debut Kammara Sambhavam and the multi-starrer Rettai Kombu.

Shaitan Ka Bachcha is directed by Karthik Krish, best known for helming the commercially and critically acclaimed comedy Kappal, which was produced by director Shankar. Siddharth co-stars with Raashi Khanna in the film, which is reportedly in the post-production stage.

Filmmaker Sasi will helm Siddharth's Rettai Kombu, an urban-centric movie which also features composer-turned-actor GV Prakash as one of the leads. Sasi delivered one of 2016's biggest blockbusters in Vijay Antony's career-changing film Pichaikkaran and is waiting to start shooting for Rettai Kombu in early 2018. Thenandal Films, who bankrolled Thalapathy Vijay's money-spinning hit Mersal, is producing the film.

Meanwhile, Aramm director Gopi Nainar has already finalised the core plot for the sequel, and he will focus on fleshing it out after completing the Siddharth project if everything goes well. While Aramm revolved around the rescue mission of a little girl who falls into a 100-foot-deep unused borewell, Gopi Nainar had confirmed during the release of Aramm that Aramm 2 would focus on a 'much stronger political issue.' The sequel will also be produced by KJR Studios, who greenlit Aramm, and will star Nayanthara in the lead role of Madhivadhani.