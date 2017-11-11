Aramm 2 on the cards; Nayanthara to reprise role, confirms producer K Rajesh

Nayanthara's latest Tamil outing Aramm, a socio-political thriller which hit the screens on Friday, has won over audiences and critics alike.

A gripping, hard-hitting story about hope and survival, narrated through the course of a day, features Nayanthara in the role of a district collector whose abilities are challenged in a life-and-death situation. Firstpost has exclusively learnt that a sequel is being planned and the film's producer K Rajesh confirmed it.

"Aramm 2 is on the cards. It's too early to divulge more information but the project will definitely happen. It'll be even more powerful and hard-hitting," Rajesh told Firstpost, adding that Nayanthara will return in the titular role.

Aramm, directed by Gopi Nainar, raises pertinent questions about the system we live in, emphasizing on the inefficiency of the government and officials in the need of the hour. The film has been unanimously praised for its realistic presentation about the lives of have-nots in the hinterland. The Telugu dubbed version of Aramm is scheduled to release soon.

Following the phenomenal response to the film, Nayanthara is visiting select theatres across Chennai on Saturday to meet and greet her fans who have embraced the film with love and support.

