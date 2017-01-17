Watch: AR Rahman owns the unplugged version of 'Ranjha Ranjha' with Shruti Haasan

It was just a few days ago that MTV India unveiled maestro AR Rahman's crowdsourced version of the Urvashi song on MTV Unplugged. Now that the entire episode is out, we know that Rahman has delivered some more numbers on the show like Tu Hai, Enna Sona, Mann Chandra and Aise Na Dekho. However, one particular song stands out in the assortment because of the presence of Shruti Haasan.

It is common knowledge that Haasan is an established vocalist and also heads a band called the Extramentals. The second-generation star has also collaborated with Rahman's mentor Illayaraja on many songs, but she hasn't sung for or with Rahman yet, until the latest episode of MTV Unplugged.

Haasan crooned Rahman's enchanting song from Mani Ratnam's 2010 epic adventure film Raavan, Ranjha Ranjha, originally sung by the immensely gifted Rekha Bhardwaj. However, if the USP of Bhardwaj's song was its rawness, that of Haasan's is its wackiness.

While the credit largely goes to Rahman for putting all the pieces together, a Rajasthani artiste stands out with the peculiar rendition from an unidentified traditional wind musical instrument. Another sequence to watch out for is the jugalbandi (jamming) between the sitar and the drums, a fairly unique combination, as the guitar plays the mediator between the two. It appears intense yet feels meditative.

Having said that, it is the confidence and ease on Rahman's face that shines throughout the song. The countenance speaks volumes of his trust in every member of the orchestra and the same effortlessness reflects in his vocals as he croons the chorus.

Another highlight of the song is the ending. Unlike several other songs, it does not end on a high note. Rather, Rahman's humming, aided by the synchronised claps of the choir, serves as a befitting end and feels like someone lulling you to sleep.

Watch the full video here.