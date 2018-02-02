AR Rahman's score from Slumdog Millionaire to be played by LA Philharmonic orchestra at Oscar concert

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's hit score from Slumdog Millionaire has been included in the line-up planned for the Oscar Concert.

In the run-up to the 90th annual Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is collaborating with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for The Oscar Concert on February 28 at Walt Disney Concert Hall here, reports variety.com.

The organisations announced the concert schedule on Wednesday.

It will include the world premiere of suites arranged from all five original score Oscar nominees: Dunkirk by Hans Zimmer, Phantom Thread by Jonny Greenwood, The Shape of Water by Alexandre Desplat, Star Wars: The Last Jedi by John Williams, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by Carter Burwell.

Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Oscar-winning director Pete Docter will also present a live demonstration of the scoring process, followed by musical selections from Pixar's Up and additional scores revolving around sounds of home, fear, love, courage and the chase.

The L.A. Philharmonic will also play scores from famed composers including Tan Dun, Quincy Jones, Mica Levi, Rachel Portman and Rahman, with accompanying film clips shown on the concert hall's screens. Thomas Wilkins will conduct, with special guest Terence Blanchard on the trumpet.

Indian music maestro Rahman brought home two Oscars for the 'Jai ho' composition for British filmmaker Danny Boyle's film Slumdog Millionaire at the 81st Academy Awards.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year, will be held on 4 March. It will air live in India on 5 March on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 18:38 PM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 18:41 PM