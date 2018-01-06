AR Rahman's birthday: From 'Ye Haseen Wadiyan' to 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' — some of his memorable songs

Few names from the Indian entertainment industry have made a mark on the global stage, the way AR Rahman has.

All the international acclaim apart, Rahman continues to create magical melodies for Indian cinema. Right from his first film score for Mani Ratnam’s Roja in 1992, to his last release, the Vijay-starrer Mersal, Rahman wows audiences irrespective of age, language, and other factors.

His sound had always stood out from the rest of the pack, his soundtracks often fusing styles from across the globe to create the kind of music that only Rahman can create.

Roja, Bombay, Rangeela, Dil Se, Lagaan, Rockstar — even a cursory glance at his film discography throws up some of the best film albums of the last quarter century. Perhaps the greatest thing about Rahman, though, is that even over 25 years into his career, his music continues to cut across barriers and win hearts.