AR Rahman will return to Malayalam cinema after 26 years with Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham

After working predominantly in Tamil and Hindi over the last two decades, double Oscar-winning AR Rahman is making a comeback to the Malayalam film industry with Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham.

Speaking in Dubai on Wednesday, ahead of his concert to commemorate his journey of 25 years in the music industry, Rahman said he is thrilled to have signed a Malayalam film. “I’m working with director Blessy for Aadujeevitham. It’s a beautiful love story.” Rahman’s last Malayalam outing was Sangeeth Sivan directed 1992 film Yoddha, which was his second film as a composer.

It should be noted that Rahman has so far signed some really exciting projects in 2018. Last week, it was officially announced that he will compose music for Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming yet-untitled science-fiction film with director Ravi Kumar. Following the phenomenal success of Mersal, it has also been confirmed that Rahman will compose music for Vijay’s next project with AR Murugadoss. The Roja composer also has Rajiv Menon’s musical Sarvam Thaala Mayam, which features actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar in the lead, in his kitty. There is also Sundar C’s Rs 300 crore magnum opus Sanghamitra in the offing apart from a couple of Hindi projects.

Rahman was also supposed to work on Chiranjeevi’s mega budget period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, last November, he opted out of the project. “I was looking forward to working on this project but things didn’t work out as per my schedule. Even though I wanted to work on this project, things didn’t work in my favour as there’s only a certain amount of work one can take up,” Rahman told reporters. The makers are yet to find a replacement for Rahman. However, it is being rumoured that popular composer SS Thaman might be signed on.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 09:43 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 09:43 AM