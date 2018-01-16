AR Rahman to compose music for Ravikumar's upcoming sci-fi entertainer starring Sivakarthikeyan

In Tamil cinema, the status of a hero would be determined based on the technicians working in his films. AR Rahman, the Academy Award-winning composer is always known for being choosy and thus, his inclusion pushes the film a few notches higher. Rahman’s back to back collaborations with Vijay (Mersal and the actor’s upcoming film with AR Murugadoss) and the composer’s new film with Sivakarthikeyan clearly tells the importance of these two stars at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Sivakarthikeyan has a penchant for working with A-listers. For his rom-com Remo, India’s most wanted cinematographer PC Sreeram cranked the camera. Similarly, after the phenomenal success of Thani Oruvan, Sivakarthikeyan expressed his desire to work with the film’s director Mohan Raja, again. 24 AM Studios headed by RD Raja, a former manager of the actor is also particular in positioning the star in the industry by associating him with big names.

On joining hands with AR Rahman, Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to say that it was one of his biggest dreams to team up with the composer. Director Ravi Kumar, who chose the time travel sci-fi crime thriller Indru Netru Naalai as his debut, will be directing this prestigious project of Sivakarthikeyan. Until now, Sivakarthikeyan is known for his hit combination with Anirudh (mostly for urban-centric films) and Imman (for rural entertainer), his announcement on joining hands with AR Rahman has raised eyebrows in the industry.

“The biggest USP of Ravi Kumar’s film is that there is a surprise entertainment factor in the science-fiction genre. I haven’t seen a sci-fi film with much commercial elements”, said Sivakarthikeyan, who also spoke highly of his director in an earlier interaction. “When Ravi Kumar narrated the script to me, I was busy shooting for Remo and had also signed two projects — Velaikkaran and Ponram’s film. So, I suggested him to work on another quick project but he was firm with his decision and continued working on the script for more than three years”.

Ravi Kumar is said to be busy preparing the storyboard and other pre-production works of the untitled film, which will be produced by 24 AM Studios. Currently, Sivakarthikeyan is fully occupied with his Pnram-directed family entertainer, who has helmed two of the actor's blockbusters — Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan.

Sources say that nearly 50 per cent of the Sivakarthikeyan-Ponram film is over and the team is expected to complete the shoot before April. The actor earlier said that the film will have more action sequences as compared to all the films he has done in his career so far. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been cast opposite him while acclaimed yesteryear actress Simran plays the baddie.

Besides Ponram's film, Sivakarthikeyan has also agreed to do a romantic entertainer with director Vignesh Shivan of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Thaanaa Serndha Kootam fame.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 09:28 AM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 09:37 AM