AR Rahman announced first brand ambassador of Sikkim; 'the state is visually, culturally beautiful' says Oscar winner

Gangtok: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Monday (8 January) was officially announced the first brand ambassador of Sikkim. He said he is honoured to be the face of a state which is not just visually but also culturally beautiful.

Rahman was honoured in Gangtok at the onset of 'The Red Panda Winter Carnival 2018', which aims at increasing the flow of tourists by promoting the state's bounty.

"As Helen Keller rightly said: 'The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched.' I feel this was said for Sikkim and Sikkim only," Rahman said in a statement.

"The beauty of Sikkim doesn't only lie in its hills and valleys but in its feelings and culture as well. I am highly impressed by the State's development and mesmerizing culture. I'm honored to be the face of this beautiful state," he added.

At the event, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling felicitated Rahman and said they look forward to working in tandem with him "to take the state to higher levels and achievements".

Ugen T Gyatso, Sikkim's Tourism Minister, is happy to have the Mozart of Madras on board to promote the state.

"Despite being the second smallest State in the country, we are growing at a rapid pace. We see a bigger and better future for Sikkim and with Rahman and his versatility and graceful nature, he lives up to the affectionate nickname of 'Isai Puyal' (Music storm) as he breezes in from the south to the Himalayas, resonating his mellifluous melodies to the world. There couldn't have been a better fit," Gyatso said.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 09:19 AM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 09:19 AM