Anushka-Virat's reception card; Sidharth Malhotra goes 'off the grid': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's reception invite

They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/dk9sqm4WgU — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 13, 2017

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently took to Twitter and gave us a glimpse of the Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli reception invite and it is as understated, elegant and stunning as the entire wedding was. Pastels and florals are the central theme of the card and each invite has a small sapling attached to it (hurrah for the environmentally conscious couple!) Sidharth Malhotra goes off social media platforms

sorry iam done ! — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 14, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra recently posted this cryptic tweet, changed his display pictures to all black nothingness, updated his status to 'off' and went off all his social media platforms. This activity of the star has left fans frenzied, sad and frantic.

While we snooped around to get to the bottom of why #SidsOffTheGrid, we came across this. *Ahem, witholding comments*

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's first look

From the director of #PyaarKaPunchnama series... First look poster of Luv Ranjan's #SonuKeTituKiSweety... Stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh... Produced by TSeries and Luv Films... Release on 9 Feb 2018 to coincide with Valentine’s Day [14 Feb 2018]… Poster: pic.twitter.com/LDb5gtqJQd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2017

The first look of Luv Ranjan's upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is out and it looks all sorts of intriguing. Featuring the three leads of the film — Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, we see all the actors dressed in wedding finery. Some glasses of milk are also featured in the poster. The film is set to hit theaters on 9 February, 2018.

Ranveer Singh, Mahesh Babu shoot for Thums-Up ad

On the sets of Thums Up charged 👍👍nascar race track California !! A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Dec 12, 2017 at 1:26am PST

N that’s a colour splash!!thumbsup charged !! 👍 A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:40am PST

Thumsup charged !! On set !! NASCAR race track !! Whatta experience 👍👍 A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu shot for a Thump-Up advertisement together, and it looks all sorts of awesome. Dressed in Thums-Up race suits, the two actors are seen hanging out on the sets (which happens to be the NASCAR racing track in California).