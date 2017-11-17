Anushka Shetty's crime thriller Bhaagmathie will release on Republic Day 2018 weekend

Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Bhaagmathie's release date has been announced.

The film, which is touted to be a horror thriller is going to be released on 26 January, 2018. Bhaagmathie will release in three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

After the ground-breaking success of the Baahubali franchise, in which she played the courageous Devasena, Shetty has now joined hands with G Ashok. The first look featured Shetty in a bruised and battered state standing against a wall. A chained woman can be seen in the background and the bloodied hammer in her hand, hints at vengeance.

Unni Mukundan is going to play the male lead in this UV Creations production. Malayalam actor Jayaram is also playing a pivotal role in this film.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar's Padman alongside Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte is also going to hit the theaters on the Republic Day weekend. Amitabh Bachchan is also going to have a cameo in the film.

It is jointly produced by Grazing Goat Pictures, Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Films and Balki, Gauri Shinde's Hope Productions. It is adapted from Khanna's short story in her second book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.