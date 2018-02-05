Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie becomes first south Indian heroine-centric film to enter million dollar club in USA

There’s no stopping Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie at the international box-office. After striking gold at the domestic box-office, the film has set a new record for becoming the first south Indian heroine-centric film to gross over $1 million in the US. Anushka’s last best performing film, which featured her in the leading role, was Gunasekar’s Rudhramadevi which, according to trade sources, grossed around $970 K.

Bhaagamathie happens to be the 38th Telugu film to breach into million dollar club in USA.

“The numbers are exceptional and the film clicked purely due to its content. While Anushka has a market of her own, this time audiences embraced the film because of its novel story. Even outside the Telugu states, which include the rest of India market, Bhaagamathie did very good business. From Karnataka, in its first week, the film grossed around Rs. 5.8 crore. In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed around Rs. 8 crore (including the Tamil version). From Kerala and rest of India, it grossed around Rs. 3.5 crore,” a source told Firstpost.

Anushka has won over audiences and critics alike with her performance as IAS officer Chenchala and Bhaagamathie in the film, directed by G. Ashok. In a media interaction last Friday, Anushka said that she got an appreciation call from superstar Rajinikanth for her performance in the film.

“Rajinikanth sir watched the film and called me and passed his compliments. I was so happy because I never expected a call from him. His compliments are the best thing to have happened to Bhaagamathie so far,” Anushka said. To celebrate the film’s success, Anushka will travel to select theatres across two Telugu states from Monday.

Basking in the success of Bhaagamathie, Anushka will commence shooting for Gautham Vasudev Menon’s multi-starrer Ondraga, which feature stars from four south Indian industries, from August. Tamannaah Bhatia and Prithviraj Sukumaran are already part of this project. Anushka is also said to be in talks for Ajith’s Viswasam, which is expected to start rolling from later this month.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 15:12 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 15:12 PM