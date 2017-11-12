Anushka Shetty reportedly turns down Karan Johar film due to unsatisfactory role

Anushka Shetty, who is now one of the most sought after actors after the success of the Baahubali franchise, has reportedly turned down a Karan Johar film. According to an India Today report, the director-producer approached her with a film. However, she was not completely satisfied with the role she was being offered and therefore, had to turn it down.

The report also suggests that she had earlier turned down Tamasha, Singham and an installment from the Golmaal series. Currently, she is busy filming Bhaagamathie, a contemporary thriller.

Apart from Shetty, Johar has also been trying to sign Prabhas for a Bollywood film as well. The talented actor had essayed the role of Baahubali to Shetty's Devasena in the SS Rajamouli magnum opus. Reports of Prabhas marking his entry in Hindi films with a Karan Johar project were rife soon after the record-breaking success of the period drama. However, it was later reported that Prabhas apparently quoted an exorbitant amount for the film, due to which the project had to dropped.

On the professional front, he is currently shooting for Sujeeth's trilingual Saaho, where he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor.