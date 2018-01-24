Anushka Shetty opens up on upcoming film Bhaagmathie and why she’s still in awe of Baahubali’s success

In 2005, when Anushka Shetty made her debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu thriller Super, little did she know she would last over a decade and be part of widely acclaimed and successful projects such as Arundhati, Rudhramadevi and Baahubali to name a few. Today, she’s a star with an established market of her own and a huge fan following across all age groups. “I still can’t believe it’s been this long. When I signed Super, I didn’t even know I was supposed to ask for story narration. I realized it only after director Puri Jagannadh called and asked me if I didn’t want to know the story. From being that person to reach where I’m today sure feels like a blessing,” Anushka told Firstpost.

Excerpts from the interview.

Bhaagmathie is your first major release since the release of Baahubali 2. What drew you to this story which was pitched to you nearly four years ago?

Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations brought this story to me soon after the release of Mirchi. I was ready to listen to the story because they requested, but I’m usually not a fan of thriller and horror genres. When I heard the story, I was quite amazed, but I couldn’t immediately accept the project because I was not able allocate dates. I’m glad they waited four years for me. I had made up my mind I will do this film and I would’ve regretted had I missed the opportunity.

Even though the story of Bhaagmathie was pitched to you even before you signed Baahubali, the fact that it’s releasing now has any pressure on you given the phenomenal success of the latter?

The script of Bhaagmathie is very strong. More than the pressure of whether we can match the success of Baahubali or show me majestically on screen, our focus was on doing justice to the characters and the story. It’s a journey that took us four years. We didn’t mind the long wait because we had a strong story and we believed in it.

Going by the promos, Bhaagmathie is being compared with Arundhati and Rudhramadevi. Were you prepared for such comparisons?

When people watch the film they’ll know how different it is from Arundhati and Rudhramadevi. I know whenever audiences see me wearing a sari and jewelry, they automatically imagine Arundhati. But Bhaagmathie is essentially a thriller and it has a very contemporary and unique story powered by good screenplay. It’s not a complex film but it has its high moments. I play an IAS officer in the film which is backed by talented supporting cast such as Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma and Asha Sharrath.

Despite your popularity as a star, you’ve struck a fine balance between commercial and women-centric cinema. Was it a planned move to mix it up?

I wouldn’t say it happens consciously. When you do scripts with really strong characters, the learning is immense. That’s how I learnt in my career. It gives you the satisfaction of doing a good job. Two factors have to work for me – script and production house or script and director or script and hero. If one these things work for me, I’ll do the film.

Does your stardom add pressure on you when it comes to your film’s performance at the box-office, especially when you have a market of your own?

As an actor, I want every film to do well and it doesn’t matter if it’s a woman-centric project or a commercial film. I don’t see it in the bigger picture that I should do something that’ll click at the box-office. I do something if I like it. It’s not that I’ve always done scripts I’ve only liked. I’ve done some scripts solely for monetary reasons or for working with directors I always intended to. What I enjoy is doing interesting characters and working with talented people.

Having spent nearly five years on a project like Baahubali, how does it feel looking back at its success?

I’m sure the success hasn’t sunk in yet for anyone in the team. We’re still in awe of the film’s success and the kind of reception it received. Having spent so much time on a project, it’s so motivating when we realize how difficult it is to come to terms with its success. Even after I’m gone, I’ll be part of the history, thanks to Baahubali. That fascinates me the most.

Last year witnessed the rise of women-centric cinema across industries and they were received extremely well. Your thoughts about this changing tide?

Thanks to Baahubali, we’re looking at creating pan-India market for films across languages. It’s no longer Bollywood or Telugu cinema or Tamil cinema. It’s slowly becoming Indian cinema. We should start setting standards as Indian cinema. There’s no point in pulling our hair amongst each other. Our culture has very rich emotions and stories which become richer when presented on international platform.

You haven’t signed any film since the release of Baahubali 2. Any particular reason?

I’m healing from some injuries, so I’m taking it slow. I’m also in the process of losing weight and it takes a while. I’ve been listening to a few scripts but nothing has quite fascinated me. I do have the multi-starrer project Ondraga with Gautham Vasudev Menon and I’m looking forward to start working on it this year.

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 17:35 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 17:35 PM