Anushka Shetty on greatest accolade for Bhaagamathie performance: A call from Rajinikanth

Anushka Shetty is basking in the phenomenal success of her latest release, Bhaagamathie, which has emerged as a blockbuster after striking gold at the box-office. Anushka, since the film’s release, has been praised for her performance from audiences and her peers within the industry.

After watching the film, Ram Charan took to Facebook and wrote, “Happened to watch Bhaagamathie last night. Mind-blowing performance by Anushka. Great technical and productional value. Huge shout out to team Bhaagamathie.”

In a media interaction on Friday, Anushka said that she got an appreciation call from superstar Rajinikanth for her performance in the film. “Rajinikanth sir watched the film and called me and passed his compliments. I was so happy because I never expected a call from him. His compliments are the best thing to have happened to Bhaagamathie so far,” Anushka said. In the film, directed by Ashok, she plays the role of an IAS officer who is held captive in a haunted mansion as part of a secret investigation by the police. Her performance as queen Bhaagamathie was widely appreciated, with critics calling it easily her best role since Arundhati.

The film has done exceptional business at the ticket window. With over Rs 50 crore gross worldwide and counting, Bhaagamathie is believed to be the first heroine-centric film to breach into the Rs 50 crore club. In USA, the film is set to join the million dollar club over the weekend and its earnings so far are around Rs 5.58 crore.

Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 15:06 PM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 15:06 PM