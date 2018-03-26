Anushka Sharma's horror film Pari may get a Tamil remake; official confirmation expected soon

Anushka Sharma’s latest release, the horror movie Pari, has done a decent business for its genre. Owing to the success of the film, it is reported that the supernatural thriller is getting an official Tamil remake, as reported by DNA.

The film, and Sharma's performance, has been lauded by the industry and audiences alike, and now a Tamil remake in the pipeline, proves the film’s successful reach further. The movie had managed to make Rs 15.34 crore in its opening weekend, considered decent for a niche genre like horror in India.

The DNA report suggests that the Tamil producers loved Pari, and owing to the fact that there is a market for quality horror films, a remake seems to be a profitable prospect. The report further adds that once the deal is locked, an official announcement is expected soon.

Pari, is the third project from actress Anushka Sharma as a producer, and her company Clean Slate Films, after the successful NH 10, and the off-beat comedy Phillauri. As a producer, Anushka has garnered praise for not shying away from experimentation and producing films of diverse genres. Pari has proven to be a quality horror film, where as an actress too Anushka dared to appear unglamorous; she appeared with a battered and bruised face through major part of the movie.

Debutante director of Pari, Prosit Roy also spoke about his experience on the production in an earlier interview, praising the producer, Anushka, and said, “she had so much faith in my vision, that even when I told her that we need to go to this remote location in the outskirts of Kolkata and shoot in the middle of these bamboo groves, she agreed in an instant. For an A-lister star to back a debut director in this manner – it is very, very heartening and encouraging.”

Published Date: Mar 26, 2018 14:36 PM | Updated Date: Mar 26, 2018 14:45 PM