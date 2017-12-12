You are here:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kolhi wedding: Sabyasachi reveals what went into designing outfits

Celebrated couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the designer behind the striking ensembles and looks sported by India's star cricketer and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for their wedding festivities, says the couple was a delight to work with.

The wedding took place on 11 December at a resort in a restored 13th century Tuscan village in Italy, and Mukherjee ensured there was a timeless aura about the clothes and accessories for the bride and groom.

"We designed the clothes for both bride and groom for all the functions. From engagement to mehendi and sangeet, for the wedding and post-wedding dinner, and heritage jewellery from recently launched Sabyasachi label.

"It was wonderful to work with the couple. From the House of Sabyasachi, we wish Anushka and Virat a very happy married life," Mukherjee told IANS.

The designer ensured Anushka sported a different look at every function.For her mehendi ceremony, he says she wanted a boho look full of bright colours.

"Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori."

Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk," Mukherjee shared in an Instagram post.

She accessorised this bright look with a pair of jhumkas crafted in 22 carat gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look.

Virat went for a signature khadi kurta churidaar with a classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble.

Anushka went for a velvet sari for the engagement in the label's "signature Gulkand Burgundy".

"It was hand-embroidered using miniature pearls and the finest quality zardosi and marori. She wore a uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs," Mukherjee described.

Her look was complemented with kohl-rimmed eyes, red roses and the label's iconic micro-dot bindi.

For the D-day, Anushka wore a pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads. The bridal jewellery, handcrafted with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls, was by the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.

The groom looked smart in an ivory raw silk sherwani hand-embroidered in a vintage Benarasi pattern, with an old rose silk kota safa.