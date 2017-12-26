Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding picture is the most retweeted post of the year

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fairy-tale wedding was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about events this year and now the actors tweet announcing her marriage to the Indian cricket captain has become the Golden tweet of the year.

According to a statement by the microblogging site, Anushka's tweet, which was accompanied by a wedding picture, was the most retweeted post of the year.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," she had written. Virat also confirmed their wedding with the similar post along with a different picture.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were the most talked-about-male celebs on Twitter this year. The list also included megastar Amitabh Bachchan, music maestro AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar and young star Varun Dhawan.

Deepika Padukone, whose much-awaited film Padmavati got mired in controversy and could not make it to the theatres as per the scheduled release, topped the list of the most talked-about-female actors.

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are also part of the list.

Shah Rukh's Raees may have not been able to become a huge box office success, but the film was the most talked-about Bollywood movie on Twitter.

Salman's latest release Tiger Zinda Hai and Tubelight are on the second and third spot respectively.

Akshay's blockbuster Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again and Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos are also in top ten.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Padmavati, which also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, was fourth on the list of the most talked-about Bollywood movies on the site.