Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding: Everything you, me and our neighbours know about the impending marriage

Unless you've been enrolled at a vipasana centre in the foothills of the Himalayas (or in more accessible Igatpuri), you may have sensed a disturbance in the air. No, not the smog or the general winter pollution haze. Or even Cyclone Ockhi. This disturbance began as a gentle rumble and grew louder and louder until you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's possibly a matter of grave international consequences that was about to unfold.

For the sake of the vipasana-minded folks, however, we'll clarify that the disturbance referred to here is the (possible) wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Looking at the breathless tracking of everything from the potential wedding date itself to where in Italy the grand event is to take place (Milan seemed a hot favourite but the tide has now turned in favour of Tuscany — and seeing photos of that fancy property, we know why), everyone and his uncle seems to know more about the ‘Virushka’ marriage than they're letting on.

Taking absolutely no interest in the weddings of our own relatives — because really, are *they* getting married in Tuscany? — we're fully engaged in playing wedding planners to our favourite Bollywood actress and our even more favourite cricketer.

We know, for instance, that Anushka and her parents took a Swiss Air flight en route to Italy. We know that they took their family panditji along. We know that a source at the Baba’s Haridwar ashram has revealed that panditji won't be back until 15 December, and that he's in Europe to officiate at ‘a wedding’. We know that Virat has asked for a break from his gruelling match schedule.

What we also know: that Mr Sharma personally invited a few neighbours, relatives and friends for the wedding reception of his daughter in Mumbai (which we now hear could be on 21 December, at an appropriately swanky five-star hotel); that Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are the only two cricketers expected to be at the wedding (well apart from the groom, and his mentor/coach); that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir will represent the Bollywood brigade; and that the bride may wear a Sabyasachi lehenga.

What we don't know of course, is when the actual pheras will take place. But don't worry, we're sure that neighbour-wale Khanna uncle will find out the exact moment the varmalas are to be exchanged and tell us soon. We have the *best* sources, you see.